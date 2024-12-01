Hibiscus EP Expands in Brunei with Strategic Dinner Event.



Gadong: Hibiscus EP, Brunei B.V recently hosted a celebratory dinner in Gadong to mark its strategic expansion in Brunei and its commitment to contributing towards the nation’s economic development and the goals outlined in Wawasan Brunei 2035. The event underscored the company’s dedication to maintaining high standards in Health, Safety, and Environmental practices.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the dinner was graced by the presence of Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, who serves as the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Defence. His attendance highlighted the significance of Hibiscus EP’s role in the country’s strategic and economic landscape.

The expansion of Hibiscus EP is seen as a pivotal move towards achieving the objectives set out in Wawasan Brunei 2035, which aims for a well-diversified and sustainable economy. The company’s focus on rigorous Health, Safety, and Environmental practi

ces aligns with Brunei’s broader goals of ensuring sustainable economic growth while safeguarding its natural resources and environment.

The celebration dinner served as a platform for Hibiscus EP to reaffirm its commitment to these standards and to engage with key stakeholders in Brunei’s economic and strategic sectors, further solidifying its position as a valuable contributor to the nation’s future.