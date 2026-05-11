LONDON, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA), announces that it has completed their first transaction for EVF General Finance Joint Stock Company (EVF) in Vietnam by securing US$ 25M from the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID).

Commenting on the transaction, EVF’s Head of Capital Markets, Dinh Ngoc Bao said: “We are pleased to have partnered with EMGA to secure this facility from the OPEC Fund. This transaction represents a significant milestone in EVF’s strategy to expand access to financing for Vietnam’s SME sector, a key driver of the country’s economic growth and innovation.

“We share a strong alignment with the OPEC Fund in supporting entrepreneurship and promoting sustainable private sector development. We believe this partnership establishes a solid platform for broader future collaboration, enabling us to further strengthen support for businesses, accelerate economic development, and create long-term opportunities in the international capital market.”

EMGA’s Head of Investment Banking and Managing Director Sajeev Chakkalakal said, “We are pleased to close this first transaction and ensure EVF’s continued vision to supporting the SME sector, as well as climate action in Vietnam. It was also a very positive experience working with our long-term partner OFID as they looked to expand their exposure in the Vietnamese financial sector.”

EMGA’s Head of Operations and Managing Director Jeremy Dobson added, “This funding line adds to our existing track record in Vietnam and is the first time that we have worked with a non-banking financial institution (NBFI) in the country. We believe that this debt financing will help diversify EVF’s funding base and look forward to further cooperation soon.”

EVF General Finance Joint Stock Company (EVF) is one of Vietnam’s leading non-bank financial institutions, established in 2008 and headquartered in Hanoi. The company provides a broad range of financial services, including corporate financing, treasury, capital mobilization, and lending solutions for institutional and retail clients. Listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange under the ticker “EVF,” the company has developed strong partnerships with domestic and international financial institutions while supporting the growth of Vietnam’s private sector and SME economy.

Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA), with offices in London and New York, helps financial institutions and corporates seeking new debt or equity capital. EMGA’s multi-national team combines the decades of experience necessary to complete transactions on behalf of their clients within the world’s emerging markets and frontier economies, including Vietnam which remains a key market. With a proven track record in capital formation and strategic advisory throughout diverse economic cycles, EMGA continues expanding its geographic reach and service offering, solidifying its place in the market as one of the industry’s pre-eminent emerging markets focused niche investment banks.

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