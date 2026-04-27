Luxury. Value. Global Access.
DUTY FREE ZONE
MIAMI, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DutyFreeZone.com (DFZ), an ambitious next-generation retail platform, today announced the official opening of its early enrollment program for vendors, premium brands, strategic suppliers, and investors as it accelerates development of what is designed to become the world’s first true global online duty-free marketplace.
The company anticipates beginning live operations in Fall 2026, marking the arrival of a new era in global shopping.
Reimagining Duty-Free for the Digital Age
For decades, duty-free shopping has been largely restricted to airports, cruise ports, and border crossings. Access to premium tax-advantaged pricing has traditionally depended on travel, geography, and passenger traffic.
DutyFreeZone.com was created to challenge that outdated model.
By leveraging e-commerce, supplier partnerships, and a borderless digital infrastructure, DutyFreeZone.com aims to allow consumers worldwide to discover and purchase premium products at duty-free or duty-free equivalent prices — with delivery directly to their homes where permitted.
No Airport Required.
Consumers will no longer need to board a flight to access global duty-free value.
When Airports Slow Down, DutyFreeZone Keeps Selling
Traditional travel retail is vulnerable to airline disruptions, geopolitical events, economic slowdowns, and reduced passenger traffic.
DutyFreeZone.com introduces a more resilient model:
Digital-first
Borderless
Always accessible
Open 24/7
Reachable from anywhere in the world
Less dependent on airport foot traffic
When airports slow down, DutyFreeZone keeps selling.
Luxury Shopping Meets Global Access
The platform is being designed to combine the prestige and visual appeal of the world’s leading luxury marketplaces with the value proposition of duty-free retail.
Visitors to DutyFreeZone.com will eventually be able to shop across premium categories such as:
Women’s Fashion
Men’s Fashion
Bags & Leather Goods
Fragrances
Jewellery
Watches
Beauty & Cosmetics
Spirits
Zero Proof Spirits
Soft Drinks
Energy Drinks
Gourmet Food
Confectionery
Travel Essentials
Lifestyle Products
Premium Brands Opportunity
DutyFreeZone.com is actively inviting premium brands, manufacturers, and authorized distributors to showcase their products on the future marketplace.
The company believes many global brands are looking for innovative sales channels as traditional retail models face pressure from changing consumer habits, global uncertainty, and shifting travel patterns.
Early participating brands may benefit from:
Preferred category placement
First-mover visibility
Launch campaign exposure
Global customer reach
Long-term strategic positioning
Direct-to-consumer opportunities
New cross-border sales channels
Vendor Enrollment Now Open
DFZ is currently building its global vendor base ahead of launch.
The company is seeking:
Luxury brands
Beauty houses
Beverage companies
Gourmet food suppliers
Confectionery groups
Watch & jewelry brands
Travel accessory companies
Premium lifestyle manufacturers
Authorized distributors
Qualified partners are encouraged to apply early while category positions remain available.
Investor Participation Now Open
In parallel with vendor onboarding, DutyFreeZone.com is also engaging with investors interested in participating in the development of a potentially disruptive new commerce platform.
Capital raised during this phase is expected to support:
Platform development
Marketplace technology
Vendor acquisition
Global marketing
Logistics integrations
International growth
Strategic partnerships
Brand launch campaigns
Statement from Management
“DutyFreeZone.com was born from one simple question: why should duty-free shopping be limited to travelers in airports? We believe the future belongs to a smarter, more accessible model where consumers everywhere can enjoy premium brands, better pricing, and global convenience. We are building that future now.”
Launch Timeline
The live marketplace is currently under construction.
The company anticipates beginning live operations in Fall 2026.
A New Era of Duty-Free Shopping Is on the Way
DutyFreeZone.com aims to transform duty-free from a location-based privilege into a global digital opportunity.
Get Involved
Vendors & Brands
Showcase your products on a future world-class marketplace.
Investors
Join the growth story at an early stage.
Strategic Partners
Explore collaboration opportunities.
Contact
DutyFreeZone.com
Website: www.dutyfreezone.com
Vendor Inquiries: [email protected]
Investor Relations: [email protected]
About DutyFreeZone.com
DutyFreeZone.com is a global marketplace under development focused on reinventing duty-free shopping through a digital, borderless platform connecting premium brands with consumers worldwide.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e292e16d-278b-437c-b699-ef416fafa391
GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9707396