Dumaguete Diocese Appeals to President Marcos to Veto Negros Island Region Bill

DUMAGUETE — The Diocese of Dumaguete has officially requested President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to veto the proposed Senate Bill 2507, which aims to establish the Negros Island Region (NIR). This appeal, articulated through a letter released on Wednesday during Holy Week, underscores the church's concerns over what it perceives as inadequate consultation processes regarding the bill's enactment.

According to Philippines News Agency, led by Bishop Julito Cortes, the communication was sent to the President in light of his recent declaration of intent to sign the approved bill into law. The Diocese of Dumaguete, which spans the geographical area from Basay in the south to Jimalalud in the north of Negros Oriental, as well as the entire province of Siquijor, expressed significant reservations about the formation of the NIR. The proposed region would unify Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, and Siquijor into a single administrative entity.

The letter, dated March 25 and endorsed by Bishop Cortes along with other ecclesiastical officials, highlighted a series of objections to the bill. It argued that there was a notable deficiency in efforts to disseminate information and to engage the public and various stakeholders in meaningful consultation. The diocese emphasized the democratic principle that people have an "inherent right to be fully informed and actively engaged in decisions" that have far-reaching implications on the community's future.

Furthermore, the diocese raised concerns about the potential adverse effects of creating the NIR, particularly on less privileged sectors of society. It pointed out the risks of aggravating existing disparities, along with the issues related to the uneven distribution of resources and representation between Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental, the latter having more congressional districts.

Msgr. Julius Heruela, representing the diocese's Circle of Discernment, mentioned that the letter was made public subsequent to President Marcos's announcement of his decision to proceed with the bill. To date, the diocese has not received any response from the presidential office concerning their appeal.

The move by the Diocese of Dumaguete reflects a broader concern about ensuring that governance decisions are made transparently and inclusively, especially when they have the potential to reshape the administrative and socio-economic landscape of the region.