DSWD Initiates Training for House Parents at Child Care Facilities in Quezon City

Quezon City - The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Academy has launched a week-long training program for house parents of residential children care facilities, which commenced on May 19 at the University of the Philippines Hotel in Diliman, Quezon City. The training includes 38 house parents from various residential care facilities operated by the DSWD, local government units, and non-governmental organizations.

According to Philippines News Agency, the training is aimed at enhancing the knowledge, skills, and attitudes of house parents, enabling them to provide effective and compassionate care for children, especially those in need of special protection. "This training is designed to improve and standardize the competencies of house parents who are the primary caregivers of disadvantaged and vulnerable children in residential care facilities. Their role is crucial to the lives of these children, thus they need to be equipped to provide rights-based and child-focused parenting services," Bragas explained.

The training sessions cover the latest trends and practices in child care, with a significant focus on children in need of special protection. DSWD Assistant Secretary for the Standards and Capacity Building Group Janet Armas, in her closing remarks, highlighted the indispensable role of house parents in preparing these children for reintegration into their families, placement in foster and adoptive families, and independent living. "We are grateful to the house parents. Practices and strategies can be taught, but the love you give to our children in residential care facilities cannot be taught. That comes from you. That is why your role is important," Armas stated.

The program aligns with the United Nations' Guidelines for the Alternative Care of Children, underscoring the DSWD Academy's commitment to adhering to international standards in child care. The DSWD Academy, a priority program under DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, provides learning opportunities to develop the competencies of its partner stakeholders necessary for the delivery of social welfare and development, as well as social protection programs and services.