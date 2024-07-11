Department of Agriculture to Launch ‘Rice for All’ Program, Expands P29 Initiative

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced plans to launch the 'Rice for All' program this Friday, aiming to provide affordable rice to the general population, with prices set between PHP45 and PHP48 per kilogram. This initiative will be introduced alongside the expansion of the P29 program, which offers aging but good-quality rice at discounted rates to vulnerable populations.

According to Philippines News Agency, the launch is set to coincide with the expansion of the P29 program to additional sites in Malabon, Navotas, and Marikina. This expansion is designed to reach more members of vulnerable groups, including those enrolled in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), senior citizens, solo parents, and persons with disabilities (PWDs). De Mesa noted a strong demand for inclusion in the P29 program from groups not originally targeted, such as construction workers and drivers, who will now benefit from the Rice for All program.

The Rice for All program is scheduled to start in areas where Kadiwa retail sites are already established, providing a logistical foundation for the rollout. The initial phase focuses on meeting the needs of broader demographics, contrasting with the P29 program’s targeted approach.

Following this week's launch, the DA plans to extend the P29 program to areas outside the National Capital Region, including selected locales in Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas next week. These expansions build on the initial large-scale trial launched on July 5 at various sites around Metro Manila.

The P29 program, which has been operational in several locations including Quezon City, Manila, Taguig City, and Las Piñas, has been well received, prompting further expansions. De Mesa emphasized the strategic selection of these areas based on existing Kadiwa sites and active local government unit participation, which is crucial for the program's success.

Currently, the DA is conducting assessments at these trial sites to fine-tune the P29 program, ensuring a 'proportionate' allocation of rice. Restrictions under the P29 program limit purchases to 10 kilograms per household in 5-kilo increments.

As of the latest update, the P29 program has benefitted approximately 14,429 households across the initial 10 sites, distributing around 72,000 kg or 1,442 sacks of rice during the first three days of its implementation.