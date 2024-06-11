Davao Region Allocates PHP1.5 Billion in Emergency Cash Transfers to Three Provinces

Davao City - Three provinces in the Davao Region have received PHP1.5 billion in emergency cash transfers (ECT) from the government, aimed at supporting families affected by recent adverse weather conditions. Dahlia Padillo, Assistant Regional Director for Operations at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-11), disclosed this during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas forum on Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the funds were distributed among 182,867 beneficiaries in Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental. The ECT, providing PHP9,960 per family, is designed as an adaptive strategy to bridge the gap between immediate disaster relief and early recovery support in areas declared under a state of calamity. "The shear line and trough of a low-pressure area is our target of this financial aid. In Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental, there are no reported affected families," she explained.

DSWD-11 has set a target to reach 197,878 beneficiaries out of a total of 609,029, with PHP1.7 million allocated for disbursement across the affected provinces. Padillo noted that the distribution process is ongoing, with PHP129.93 million remaining to be disbursed. "The unclaimed is 15,011, and we continue this month until we can cover all 609,029 beneficiaries," she added.

Additionally, Padillo highlighted that DSWD-11, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, has extended the ECT program to workers in various tourism spots across the three provinces, further supporting local economies and individuals impacted by environmental and economic challenges.