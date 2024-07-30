Brunei News Gazette

Davao Doctors Advocate for Public CPR Training to Boost Survival Rates in Cardiac Emergencies

Jul 29, 2024

Davao - Local physicians are calling on the public to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), emphasizing its critical role in enhancing survival rates during out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

According to Philippines News Agency, a consultant at the Department of Emergency Medicine at Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), the training is crucial as cardiac arrests frequently occur outside of hospital settings, including at home. Dr. Delola revealed that in June, SPMC recorded 32 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, with a survival rate of only 22 percent. She highlighted that based on previous years' data, only about 30 percent of community members had performed CPR during such emergencies.

SPMC has initiated a campaign to broaden CPR education, targeting schools and community groups every July, designated as CPR Awareness Month. Dr. Dave Benedict Robles, a senior resident at SPMC, pointed out that there is considerable reluctance within the community to perform CPR, often due to fear or a lack of confidence in the technique. He stressed the importance of recognizing an emergency promptly and being prepared to act, noting that timely CPR can significantly impact the outcome for the patient.

The call to action from Davao doctors aims to equip more individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively in life-threatening situations, potentially increasing the survival rates of cardiac arrest victims.

