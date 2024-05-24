Dagupan City Hosts Francisco Coching Exhibit to Reintroduce Komiks to Youth

Dagupan City - An exhibit featuring the works of Francisco Coching, celebrated as the King of Komiks and a National Artist for Visual Arts, has opened at SM Center in Dagupan City, Pangasinan. The event aims to rekindle the younger generation's interest in the traditional Filipino comic art form known as komiks.

According to Philippines News Agency, the niece of Francisco Coching who organized the event, the exhibit seeks to educate the youth about the origins and evolution of komiks. She noted that while the younger generation is interested in the arts, they are largely unfamiliar with the history of komiks, particularly its development post-war and through the decades up to the 1970s. The exhibit, which started on Wednesday, features both original black and white reproductions of Coching's work and some colorized versions to attract young visitors.

Alma Quinto, a member of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts for Northern Luzon, emphasized that Coching’s creations delve deeply into Filipino culture and identity, showcasing local legends and narratives through a distinctly Filipino lens. She praised Coching's dual talent as both an illustrator and a writer, and highlighted his role in shaping the Filipino cultural identity through his artworks. Quinto also shared how Coching's works fostered her own love for reading and appreciated his contributions during challenging historical periods, including World War II.

The exhibit also includes reflections from visitors, like Kenneth Cordero, a senior high school student who expressed his appreciation for the refreshing nature of the artworks, particularly their representation of relatable Filipino characters and use of the Filipino language.

Among the featured masterpieces are iconic titles such as 'Lapu-Lapu,' 'Dumagit,' and 'Hagibis.' The exhibit will continue until June 9.