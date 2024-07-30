Brunei News Gazette

News for a Better Future

General

Closure of NAIA Terminal 4 Remains Indefinite Amid Expansion Considerations

Byadmin

Jul 29, 2024

MANILA - The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has addressed speculations regarding the closure of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 4, stating that no final decision has been made.

According to Philippines News Agency, in a statement to the Philippine News Agency on Monday, the idea of shutting down Terminal 4 to expand Runway 13/31 was initially considered but remains uncertain. San Miguel Corporation (SMC), leading the consortium set to operate and rehabilitate NAIA from September, had previously discussed the possibility, though no definitive plans have been confirmed. SMC CEO Ramon Ang had mentioned the potential closure in an earlier interview, but the group is still evaluating the feasibility of such a move.

Ines further noted ongoing discussions about relocating turboprop operations from NAIA to Clark to alleviate aircraft congestion and promote the use of Clark Airport. Terminal 4, primarily servicing smaller aircraft flying to resort destinations like Siargao and Coron, has been at the center of these operational considerations.

Addressing recent concerns about flooding at Terminal 4, Ines clarified that while the terminal building remained operational, the apron area experienced knee-deep flooding on July 24 due to heavy rains, preventing Cebu Pacific from parking their ATR planes. He reassured that there were no issues with the airport’s flood control measures, attributing the flooding to overflow from the Parañaque River.

By admin

Related Post

General

Siargao’s Recognition Bolsters Philippines’ Bid as Asian Tourism Powerhouse

Jul 29, 2024 admin
General

La Union Suffers Nearly PHP60 Million in Damages from Typhoon Carina and Monsoon

Jul 29, 2024 admin
General

Cebu Pacific to Reinstate Direct Flights from Iloilo to Hong Kong in October

Jul 29, 2024 admin

You missed

Economy

Philippine Stock Exchange and Peso Weaken in Monday Trading

July 29, 2024 admin
General

Lonely Planet Ranks Siargao as Top Destination in Southeast Asia

July 29, 2024 admin
General

Closure of NAIA Terminal 4 Remains Indefinite Amid Expansion Considerations

July 29, 2024 admin
General

Paris Olympics Triathlon Training Disrupted by River Seine Pollution

July 29, 2024 admin