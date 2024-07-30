Closure of NAIA Terminal 4 Remains Indefinite Amid Expansion Considerations

MANILA - The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has addressed speculations regarding the closure of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 4, stating that no final decision has been made.

According to Philippines News Agency, in a statement to the Philippine News Agency on Monday, the idea of shutting down Terminal 4 to expand Runway 13/31 was initially considered but remains uncertain. San Miguel Corporation (SMC), leading the consortium set to operate and rehabilitate NAIA from September, had previously discussed the possibility, though no definitive plans have been confirmed. SMC CEO Ramon Ang had mentioned the potential closure in an earlier interview, but the group is still evaluating the feasibility of such a move.

Ines further noted ongoing discussions about relocating turboprop operations from NAIA to Clark to alleviate aircraft congestion and promote the use of Clark Airport. Terminal 4, primarily servicing smaller aircraft flying to resort destinations like Siargao and Coron, has been at the center of these operational considerations.

Addressing recent concerns about flooding at Terminal 4, Ines clarified that while the terminal building remained operational, the apron area experienced knee-deep flooding on July 24 due to heavy rains, preventing Cebu Pacific from parking their ATR planes. He reassured that there were no issues with the airport’s flood control measures, attributing the flooding to overflow from the Parañaque River.