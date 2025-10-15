CGTN: Peng Liyuan calls for creating more opportunities for women, girls through technology

CGTN published an article on Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls’ and women’s education, and UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous, attending an exhibition showcasing China’s progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls in Beijing. Through highlighting Peng’s remarks at the event and introducing China’s efforts to empower women and girls through technology, the article stresses the country’s call for creating a future full of opportunities in the digital intelligence era and promoting the global advancement of women.

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professor Wang Xiaoyun from Tsinghua University was honored as one of the five laureates at the 2025 L’Oreal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards in May for her significant contributions to cryptography and cryptographic mathematics. UNESCO noted that Wang’s transformative research has inspired many women to pursue careers in mathematics and cybersecurity.

Wang is a trailblazer among the roughly 40 million female science and technology workers in the country, whose contributions are visible across major national projects and cutting-edge fields. Together, they make up nearly half of China’s total sci-tech workforce.

“China’s push to develop digital and intelligent technologies is reshaping the lifestyles of women and girls, creating broader development opportunities for them in the era of digital intelligence,” said Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Tuesday.

Peng, a UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls’ and women’s education, made the remarks during a visit with UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous to an exhibition in Beijing showcasing China’s progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls, a side event of the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women.

Empowering women and girls through technology

In line with the rapid growth of digital technology and digital economy, China has introduced initiatives such as a guideline to promote digital technologies in rural areas and an action plan to improve digital literacy and skills, including efforts to promote education and skills training for women.

For example, more women in rural areas, with intensive training in e-commerce, are embracing the digital economy and playing a distinctive role in China’s efforts to lift people out of poverty and revitalize rural areas. Statistics show that women now make up over half of entrepreneurs in China’s internet sector.

In China, women now make up more than half of all higher education students and about 43 percent of the workforce, with their influence increasing in areas such as management, science, business, and sports.

Peng said that she looks forward to working together with everyone to create a future full of opportunities in the digital intelligence era and to promote the global advancement of women.

Promoting women’s development globally

From vision to action, China has consistently promoted the global effort for women’s development, demonstrating its commitment as a major country to empower women worldwide.

China has trained over 200,000 women from more than 180 countries and regions, conducted over 100 specialized training programs for women and children in Global South countries, and established the Global Exchange and Cooperation Center for Digital Empowerment of Women to promote digital literacy and economic opportunities for women worldwide.

As an active supporter of women’s causes, China has donated $20 million to UN Women since 2015. In collaboration with UNESCO, it created the Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education and funded projects in Africa that promote digital and health education for girls.

Through the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund, China has implemented women-focused projects worth over $40 million in more than 20 countries.

Commending China’s impressive achievements in closing the digital gender gap, supporting the comprehensive development of women, and safeguarding women’s rights and interests, Bahous urged the international community to collaborate in empowering women and girls to achieve full development in the age of digital intelligence.

For more information, please click:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-10-14/Peng-Liyuan-urges-more-opportunities-for-women-girls-via-technology-1HsM1teKs24/p.html

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9546106