Cebu Pacific Announces Flight Cancellations Ahead of Tropical Depression Aghon

Manila - Cebu Pacific, a low-cost carrier, has canceled six domestic flights scheduled for May 25 due to the anticipated impact of Tropical Depression Aghon. The announcement was made late Friday night.

According to Philippines News Agency, the affected flights include routes between Manila and Naga, Masbate, and Virac. Specifically, the flights are DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila; DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila; and 5J 821/822 Manila-Virac-Manila. Passengers affected by these cancellations have the option to request a full refund, store the ticket amount in a virtual CEB wallet, or rebook their tickets without any additional charge, applicable for travel up to 30 days from the original flight date. Additionally, travelers heading to and from cities including Butuan, Daraga, Masbate, Naga, San Jose, Siargao, Surigao, Tacloban, and Virac through May 26 are also offered free rebooking or travel fund options.

Tropical Depression Aghon, last located about 135 km northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 185 km east southeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, is carrying maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. Aghon is forecast to move west northwestward to northwestward while slowly intensifying and is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Eastern Samar or Dinagat Islands by Saturday as a tropical storm, with another potential landfall in the southeastern Bicol Region by Saturday night.