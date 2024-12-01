CDC Roadshow Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Screen Use Guidelines Launch.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Child Development Centre (CDC) at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital, under the Ministry of Health, successfully hosted its second roadshow, marking a significant milestone with the launch of the ‘Guidelines for the Use of Screens According to Age in Brunei Darussalam’. This event, celebrating CDC’s 25th anniversary, took place at the One City Shopping Complex on the morning of December 1st.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the roadshow was officially inaugurated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, the Minister of Health. Embracing the theme ‘Disconnect to Reconnect’, the event featured a variety of activities, including exhibitions from both government and private agencies, aimed at promoting healthy screen use among the community.