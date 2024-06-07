Calapan City’s Former TUPAD Workers Transition to Agricultural Entrepreneurs

CALAPAN CITY – In Calapan City, a group of 30 former beneficiaries of the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program have transformed from short-term government-assisted workers into independent agri-entrepreneurs. These individuals from Barangay Managpi have established a thriving 'community garden' where they cultivate and sell eggplant.

According to Philippines News Agency, the group, known as Samahan na may Isang Layunin na maiangat Ang Kumikitang Kabuhayan (SILAK), has seen significant success over the past year, prompting them to expand by leasing additional land. DOLE Regional Director Naomi Lyn Abellana expressed commitment to supporting SILAK's journey towards financial independence through the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP). She praised the group for their entrepreneurial spirit and determination.

SILAK's formation and initial success were facilitated by support from both the city and barangay governments. Rhea Macaraig, community affairs coordinator for the city government, explained that the former TUPAD beneficiaries were encouraged to pursue more sustainable livelihood projects following their temporary employment, which typically involved basic municipal tasks like street sweeping and trash collection. "This all started with the TUPAD program. But we thought it might be better if they had a project of their own, so they will not be limited to merely working with brooms and trash bags in hand," said Macaraig, who is also a resident of Barangay Managpi.

The initiative not only provides the members of SILAK with a sustainable source of income but also ensures a consistent supply of fresh produce for the community.