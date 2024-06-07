Calabarzon Agriculture Department Boosts Rice Farmers’ Productivity for Wet Season

CALABARZON – The Department of Agriculture in Calabarzon (DA-4A) is set to roll out several interventions aimed at enhancing rice farmers' productivity during the upcoming wet season. These measures are designed to help farmers maximize the potential benefits of the season's conditions.

According to Philippines News Agency, the rice focal person for DA-4A, the department has finalized new guidelines for implementing these interventions after consulting with local government units (LGUs) across five provinces in Calabarzon. The initiatives include the distribution of hybrid rice seed vouchers, inorganic fertilizer discount vouchers, and bio-fertilizer discount vouchers in the coming months. "These kinds of gathering are important to discuss and address the issues that will be faced in the upcoming rainy season," Ite stated, highlighting the importance of the meetings held this week with LGUs to tailor the plans and interventions based on local data.

Additionally, Ite mentioned the implementation of a Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Information System, set up to prepare for potential damage and losses. This system will also aid in monitoring and reporting rice pests and diseases. Furthermore, each farmer in the region will receive financial assistance worth PHP5,000 through the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund - Rice Farmers Financial Assistance program.

Collaboration efforts are also ongoing with various agencies, including the National Irrigation Administration, Philippine Rice Research Institute, Philippine Center for Post Harvest Development and Mechanization, and Philippine Statistics Authority, to support activities and programs related to rice farming.

In a related development, Romeo De Torres, chair of the Ibaan Market Vendors and Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative, expressed gratitude towards DA-4A and the LGU for their support in helping pig farmers recover from the impacts of African swine fever. Last week, a facility worth PHP10,098,766 was granted to their cooperative and the Padre Garcia Development Cooperative as part of the Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion program. This facility is designed to be bio-secured and climate-controlled, aiming to facilitate the safe and efficient finishing of pigs.