Cagayan de Oro Boosts Pertussis Vaccination Efforts in Barangays

CAGAYAN DE ORO — The local government of Cagayan de Oro is set to augment its vaccination campaign against pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, by distributing additional vaccines to barangay health centers across the city.

According to Philippines News Agency, who also serves on the City Council's health committee, the initiative is a collaborative effort with Mayor Rolando Uy to secure pentavalent vaccines for the city's children. Given the vulnerability of this demographic to pertussis, the city is prioritizing their protection with readily available, free vaccinations at local government units (LGUs).

Gaane, who practices medicine, emphasized the effectiveness of vaccination in preventing pertussis and projected that while national case numbers might rise, they are expected to diminish over time with robust immunization efforts. Dr. Rachel Dilla, head of the City Health Office, noted the availability of 2,000 vials of the pertussis vaccine, poised for distribution across Cagayan de Oro's 80 barangays.

The Department of Health has outlined the cost implications, noting that each vial of the pentavalent vaccine, which also provides immunity against four additional diseases alongside pertussis, is priced at PHP12,000. This move underscores the city's commitment to safeguarding children's health and preventing the spread of this highly contagious respiratory disease.