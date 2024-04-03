Bulacan Governor Advises Residents to Exercise Caution Amid Rising Temperatures

MALOLOS, BULACAN - In response to escalating temperatures that threaten to reach 40°C, Governor Daniel R. Fernando called on the residents of Bulacan to adopt preventive measures to avoid heat-related emergencies. The guidance comes as local authorities anticipate a significant rise in heat indices, prompting concerns over public health and safety.

According to Philippines News Agency, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the forecast at Clark Airport station in nearby Pampanga suggests a heat index of 39°C on April 3 and 40°C on April 4, underscoring the urgency of the governor's advisory. In light of this, Governor Fernando emphasized the importance of staying hydrated, seeking shade, and wearing appropriate attire to mitigate the risk of heat-induced ailments.

The Provincial Health Office-Public Health outlined specific responses for heat emergency scenarios, including relocating affected individuals to cooler areas, loosening or removing clothing, applying water to the body, and using ice packs on critical areas such as cheeks, palms, and soles. Immediate medical attention is advised for anyone displaying symptoms of severe heat-related conditions.

Notable signs of heat stroke to watch for include body temperatures exceeding 40°C, skin that is hot and dry to the touch, and potential complications such as fainting, seizures, or confusion. Other warning indicators comprise dizziness, headaches, nausea, or muscle cramps, signaling the necessity for prompt and effective intervention.