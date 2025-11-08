Brunei Darussalam Prepares for 14th ASEAN School Games with Flag Handover Ceremony



Bandar seri begawan: The 14th ASEAN School Games (ASG14) are set to take place from November 20th to 28th, featuring participation from 10 countries. The Brunei Darussalam Flag Handover Ceremony was conducted for the national contingent to ASG14 2025, taking place at the Sports School on the afternoon of November 8th.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the event witnessed the presence of Yang Berhormat Datin Seri Setia Doctor Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Md. Salleh, Minister of Education. The National Flag was ceremoniously handed over to Awang Mohammad Norilham bin Haji Jais, who serves as the Assistant Director of Co-Curricular Education at the Ministry of Education. Awang Mohammad Norilham will lead the national contingent as the Chef de Mission.





The sporting event will see competition in eight sports categories, including Badminton, Basketball, Athletics, Swimming, Netball, Pencak Silat, Sepak Takraw, and Wushu. The Ministry of Education, through the Brunei Darussalam Schools Sports Council Contingent Secretariat, is organizing the event to promote sportsmanship and camaraderie among the participating nations.

