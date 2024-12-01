Brunei Darussalam Observes Rising HIV Infection Rates Amidst Growing Awareness.



Bandar Seri Begawan: Brunei Darussalam, traditionally known for its low HIV infection rates, has observed an increase in recent years. This trend is attributed to heightened public awareness about HIV and its detection among high-risk groups, leading more individuals to undergo testing and seek information on prevention methods.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Minister of Health highlighted that since the first HIV case was reported in 1986 until December 2023, a total of 492 cases have been documented, with 96 fatalities. Men constitute 96 percent of these cases, with the majority falling within the 20 to 34 age group.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, in his message for World AIDS Day, emphasized the Ministry of Health’s commitment to ensuring that those at risk and affected by HIV receive quality services. He stressed the importance of providing access to HIV testing, treatment, and care without stigma and discrimination.

The minister also noted that

stigma negatively impacts individuals with HIV and their families, as well as efforts to curb HIV infection rates. To combat this, increasing public awareness and knowledge about HIV, while dispelling myths and misconceptions, is crucial. World AIDS Day is commemorated globally on December 1st each year.