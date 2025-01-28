Brunei-Cambridge G.C.E. ‘O’ Level and IGCSE Examination Results Released



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Ministry of Education, through the Department of Examinations, has released the results of the Brunei-Cambridge G.C.E. ‘O’ Level and International General Certificate of Secondary Education, IGCSE Examinations for the October/November 2024 session.





According to Radio Television Brunei, at the national level, 1,045 candidates achieved 8 ‘O’ levels and IGCSE above, while 2,444 candidates achieved 5 ‘O’ Levels and IGCSE above. Meanwhile, 2,875 candidates achieved 4 ‘O’ Levels and IGCSE above. Additionally, 57 school candidates achieved Grade ‘A’ STAR or ‘A’ in 8 to 11 subjects, of which 15 were from government schools. Improvement was noted in 22 out of 49 schools, comprising 17 government schools and 5 private schools.





Students who sat for the examination may collect their result slips from their respective schools. Meanwhile, private candidates are required to collect their result slips at the Department of Examination’s Counter, One-Stop Service Centre, Ministry of Education during office hours.





Candidates wishing to improve their Brunei-Cambridge G.C.E. ‘O’ Level and IGCSE examination results may register for the May/June 2025 session. Registration is open until Thursday, 13th of February 2025, with school candidates required to register through their respective schools.





For further information, individuals are encouraged to visit the Ministry of Education’s website at ‘moe.gov.bn’ or proceed directly to the Department of Examination’s Counter, One-Stop Service Centre, Ministry of Education during office hours.

