BOC Embraces President Marcos Jr.’s Directive for 24/7 Operations to Boost Business Efficiency

MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has endorsed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to maintain round-the-clock operations, aiming to meet the demands of the business sector more effectively. This move is intended to streamline the processing of all imported shipments nationwide, enhancing the efficiency of logistics and supply chains.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke at the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing over PTV4, the initiative reflects a proactive response to business needs. "The Bureau of Customs supports this very brilliant idea by the President and his order to implement a 24/7 processing of all imported shipments by the Bureau of Customs," Maronilla stated. President Marcos issued the order on June 6, following a recommendation from the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC), which advocated for 24/7 operations to avoid disruptions in the shipment process.

Maronilla emphasized the need for other government and private entities involved in the release of goods to adapt their schedules accordingly. "Other agencies and private entities that are involved in the release of goods should adapt so that the release of shipments is uninterrupted," he explained. The BOC has already adjusted its operational schedule, employing skeletal forces to ensure that importers can conduct transactions during holidays and weekends.

The new operational strategy is designed not only to fulfill the logistical needs of businesses more reliably but also to aid importers in better planning and managing their imported goods. This system change is part of broader efforts to enhance service delivery and support economic growth.