Bitget Wallet Launches Crypto Card in Asia-Pacific

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget Wallet has officially launched Bitget Wallet Card in selected Asia-Pacific markets, expanding its crypto payment offering to one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

Bitget Wallet Card is designed to make crypto spendable in daily life by connecting self-custodied digital assets directly to Mastercard’s over 150 million merchants and Visa’s network of more than 200 countries. Users can apply for the card through the Bitget Wallet app, receive instant approval via fully digital onboarding, and add the card to Apple Pay or Google Pay for global acceptance. Transactions are funded instantly through onchain swaps and deposits into USDT and USDC, while top-ups are free of charge.

“Launching the Bitget Wallet Card in Asia-Pacific is a pivotal milestone in our strategy,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. “It strengthens our vision of combining self-custody, compliance, and real-world utility, giving users a single gateway to spend, save, and earn with digital assets.”

The launch comes as Asia-Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing crypto market globally, with onchain activity rising 69% year-over-year to US $2.36 trillion. The region has become a hub for both institutional stablecoin adoption and retail payments, with Southeast Asia driving remittance flows and developed markets like Japan and Australia demanding transparent, cost-efficient payment solutions. By combining Bitget Wallet’s self-custodial reach and global partner payment rails, the Bitget Wallet Card is positioned to bridge blockchain-native assets with mainstream finance across the region.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, seamless and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users’ assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

