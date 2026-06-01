Bitget Tackles Trading Burnout in New UEX Video Series

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched “UEX Traders’ Secret,” a three-part video series that takes a humorous take on the realities of modern trading, from market stress and platform fatigue to the demands of round-the-clock participation. Released across Bitget’s official social channels, the campaign uses relatable situations and self-aware humor to highlight how AI, automation, and unified trading environments are reshaping the trader experience.

The campaign arrives as trading behavior becomes increasingly multi-asset and always-on. Traders today often move between crypto, equities, commodities, and macro events simultaneously while managing multiple platforms, strategies and information flows. As markets become more interconnected, demand is growing for tools that simplify trading experiences and reduce friction across asset classes, a direction that sits at the center of Bitget’s Universal Exchange vision.

The first episode , “Stop Hair Loss — Let AI Hunt Alpha For You,” focuses on one of trading’s unofficial side effects: stress. The episode introduces Bitget’s AI ecosystem, including GetAgent, GetClaw, and Agent Hub, showing how traders can rely on AI-powered tools to monitor markets and surface opportunities continuously.

The second episode , “Multi-Platform Trading Is Aging You — One Platform Smooths It All Away,” shifts attention to the challenge of navigating fragmented trading environments. Through a skincare-inspired storyline, the episode highlights Bitget UEX, where crypto, stocks, and commodities are brought together into a single trading environment.

The final episode , “Shed the Stress Weight — Let Bots Trade While You Sleep,” explores the demands of always-on markets and the growing role of automation. The episode features Bitget’s trading bots and copy trading ecosystem across spot, derivatives, CFDs, equities, and precious metals.

“Trading in today’s day and age means tracking more markets, more assets and more information than ever before,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “UEX was built around simplifying that experience through AI and bringing markets together, and the campaign reflects that reality in a lighter way.”

The series forms part of Bitget’s broader Universal Exchange initiative, which combines AI-powered tools, automation, and multi-asset access across crypto, equities, commodities, and tokenized markets within one ecosystem.

The “UEX Traders’ Secret” series is now available across Bitget’s official social media channels.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54859cdd-8b42-42f8-9504-65fb82a71ecf

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001185057