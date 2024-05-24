Batangas Enhances Role in National Food Security with Focus on Coconut Industry and MSMEs

Batangas - The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg) in Batangas is set to increase its contribution to national food security by boosting the productivity of the local coconut industry and supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in food production.

According to Philippines News Agency, a new initiative involving the establishment of a coconut seed farm is underway. This project aims to enhance local coconut production and provide additional income to farmers. It will be located on a 10-hectare lot owned by the provincial government in Barangay Imelda, San Juan. Dr. Bautista revealed plans to plant approximately 4,700 dwarf coconut seedlings, which are favored for their shorter fruit-bearing period of 3 to 5 years, compared to traditional varieties.

The technical working group for the project is currently in discussions with representatives from the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), and a ceremonial planting is scheduled for July or August this year. Dr. Bautista also mentioned that OPAg continues to support the Department of Agriculture's Katuwang sa Diwa at Gawa para sa Masaganang Ani (Kadiwa) initiative, which aims to make safe, healthy, and fresh goods more affordable and accessible through community food markets held twice a month.

These markets feature a variety of products including rice, meat, fruits, fish, bread, ornamental plants, and ready-to-eat items. Local farmer and fisherfolk associations, cooperatives, and MSMEs from various towns have committed to participate as Kadiwa partners. The most recent Kadiwa event coincided with the Provincial Roadshow of the Calabarzon Regional Development Plan 2023-2028, which was led by the National Economic and Development Authority and supported by multiple departments, including Interior and Local Government, Agriculture, Social Welfare and Development, Trade and Industry, and Labor and Employment.