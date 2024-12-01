Bandar’s Fastest Barista 2024 Competition Draws Youth Interest in Coffee Careers.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Brunei History Centre’s open day for 2024 was invigorated by the Bandar’s Fastest Barista 2024 competition, held on the night of November 30th. The event, themed ‘Secawan Kopi, Secangkir Sejarah’, took place at the Brunei History Centre in Bandar Seri Begawan and aimed to crown the fastest coffee maker within a designated time.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the competition’s objective was to inspire young people to consider careers as baristas. By highlighting the skill and speed required in coffee preparation, the event sought to ignite a passion for the coffee industry among the youth, encouraging them to explore the opportunities available in this field.

The competition not only showcased the talents of budding baristas but also served as an engaging part of the Brunei History Centre’s open day activities, blending the worlds of history and modern coffee culture.