Bacolod Chicken Inasal Festival Expected to Boost Local Economy and Tourism

Bacolod - The three-day Bacolod Chicken Inasal Festival, which began Friday night on North Capitol Road, is set to enhance economic opportunities and spur tourism development in the city. The festival celebrates Bacolod's iconic culinary offering, chicken inasal—a charcoal-grilled chicken dish that has become synonymous with the city's heritage food industry.

According to Philippines News Agency, the festival not only honors the city's chicken inasal industry but also aims to promote its unique culinary heritage on a global scale. "We invite you to indulge in our savory celebration," said Mayor Benitez, emphasizing that the event, staged across four different venues, seeks to create a global platform for Bacolod's culinary arts under the theme 'Inasal Global.' "It's time to share the Bacolod Chicken Inasal Festival with the rest of the world," he added.

Councilor Jason Villarosa, chairman of the City Council's committee on tourism, noted that the festival is a source of pride for Bacolod and a significant driver for the local economy, especially for microenterprises in the food sector. He highlighted that Manokan Country, a popular stretch of grilled chicken restaurants in the Reclamation Area, is set to become a major tourist attraction following planned modernization. "This year's theme, 'Inasal Global,' reflects our ambition for Bacolod to gain international recognition for its food, particularly chicken inasal," Villarosa explained.

The festival's activities kicked off Friday afternoon with the Inasal Culinary Battle at SM City Bacolod, where participants competed in preparing both traditional and globally inspired versions of chicken inasal. The Bacolod Chicken Inasal Awards are scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at the mall’s Main Atrium. Additionally, the Barangay Chicken Inasal Cook-Off will take place Saturday afternoon at Ayala Malls Capitol Central, and a chicken inasal-themed open style dance competition will occur at Megaworld's The Upper East. The venue will also host the arena dance competition and the festival's closing ceremony on Sunday.

In conjunction with the festival, videos of Bacolodnons and Negrenses participating in the Bacolod Chicken Inasal dance craze have been circulating on social media, further celebrating the event.