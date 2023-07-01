Home Economy Apple’s market value surpasses $3 trillion as shares hit record

Apple's market value surpassed $3 trillion on Friday, driven by its shares reaching a record high level. The US-based global tech firm witnessed its stock price soaring to a peak of US$192.60 per share, reflecting a gain of nearly 1.6 percent following Thursday's closing price of US$189.59 per share. The company's market capitalization reached an all-time high of US$3.03 trillion at that time. The record feat comes despite Apple experiencing a decline in total sales for the second consecutive quarter, according to its latest financial results released last month. Net sales fell 2.6 percent to US$94.8 billion for the three months ending April 1. The figure is down from almost US$97.3 billion for the same period last year. Apple shares have been on the rise in recent weeks after introducing on June 5 its new Vision Pro headset, which the company defined as a "spatial computing" and "mixed reality headset" that enables digital content to "blend seamlessly" with users' physical space.

