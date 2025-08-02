Apple Signals Readiness to Invest Heavily in AI to Compete with Rivals



Bandar seri begawan: Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the tech giant is prepared to increase its spending significantly in order to catch up to its competitors in the artificial intelligence sector. This move marks a shift from Apple’s traditionally cautious spending habits, as the company considers building more data centers or potentially acquiring a larger player in the AI industry.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Apple has been lagging behind major rivals like Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google, both of which have successfully drawn millions of users to their AI-powered offerings, such as chatbots and virtual assistants. The expansion in AI capabilities has required substantial investments, with Google planning to allocate $85 billion and Microsoft more than $100 billion, predominantly for data center development.

Apple’s renewed focus on AI investment underscores the company’s intent to strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. As the demand for AI-driven technology continues

to grow, Apple’s strategic shift could play a crucial role in its future competitiveness and innovation.