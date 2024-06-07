Anda Municipality Addresses Rumors of Milkfish Price Drop Due to Fish Kill

Anda, Pangasinan — The municipal agriculturist of Anda, Pangasinan has refuted reports that a fish kill caused a decrease in milkfish prices, a claim that had been circulating on social media. Municipal Agriculturist Elizabeth Tomas clarified the situation through a statement released on the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 1 (Ilocos) Facebook page last Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the local fish cage operators were dealing with water stratification effects following a sudden and intense rainfall from June 3 to June 4 and neap tides on June 2-3. These conditions led to the fish exhibiting stress and gasping for air, prompting a preemptive harvest on June 4 and 5 from 125 fish cage units. This action was advised to prevent potential losses and did affect the local supply and pricing of milkfish.

Despite social media claims of milkfish being sold for as low as PHP20 to PHP30 per kilo, Tomas stated these were merely leftovers sold by individual operators. The bulk of the harvest was sold at normal rates—PHP70 per kg for smaller sizes and PHP80 to PHP100 per kg for larger sizes. She emphasized that the harvested fish were alive and safe for consumption, dismissing the rumors as inaccurate.

Furthermore, BFAR-1 has been unable to quantify the damage or impact fully, as efforts are currently focused on aiding operators in managing their stock and countering the negative effects of misinformation. BFAR noted that this incident was related to climate-induced water stratification rather than unsustainable practices, which typically cause fish kills.

Anda has implemented floating cage culture since 2019, transitioning from pen-based systems following BFAR recommendations to ensure sustainable practices in aquaculture. BFAR-1 Director Rosario Segundina Gaerlan mentioned ongoing efforts to monitor water quality and provide necessary guidance to aquaculture operators in the region, highlighting a proactive approach to managing environmental and operational challenges in the industry.