Agusan del Sur Distributes P9.1 Million in Aid to Flood-Affected Residents

AGUSAN DEL SUR - Following significant flooding events last month, 1,838 residents of Agusan del Sur have received PHP9.1 million in emergency assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). This financial support aims to aid in the recovery of those impacted by the natural disaster across various barangays in the province.

According to Philippines News Agency, the cash aid distribution was overseen by Governor Santiago Cane Jr. and 2nd District Representative Eddiebong Plaza. The initiative targeted residents in 13 barangays across two towns, providing them with vital support to facilitate their post-flood recovery.

In the municipality of San Francisco, 542 beneficiaries from the barangays of Buenasuerte, Caimpugan, Ladgadan, Pasta, Santa Ana, and Tagapua each received PHP5,000 from the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program. Additionally, on the same day, 1,296 individuals from the barangays of Cabantao, Wasian, Novele, Tagbayagan, Bayugan 3, Sta. Cruz, and Maligaya were also granted the same amount of financial aid.

The ECT program, as described in the provincial government's announcement, is a DSWD-led initiative designed to provide timely and direct financial assistance to families severely affected by calamities, helping them to recover and rebuild. The contribution from the DSWD's Caraga regional office was also recognized for its significant role in supporting the affected communities during their time of need.