Bandar seri begawan: Active weather conditions are expected in Brunei Darussalam from January 25 to January 29, 2026, as per the recent press release from the Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department. The forecast indicates that showers, occasionally heavy and thundery, are likely to impact multiple areas across the country. Wind gusts may reach up to 50 kilometers per hour during or near these heavy and thundery showers.

According to Radio Television Brunei, sea conditions over Brunei waters are anticipated to range from moderate to rough, with wave heights between 1 to 3 meters. The public is advised to exercise caution in response to the predicted weather conditions. There is a significant risk of flash floods, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas, as well as near river banks during periods of continuous heavy rain and high tide. The conditions also pose a risk of landslides, fallen trees, and blown off roofs during heavy showers and gusty winds. The sea conditions are deemed hazardous for small boat operations, sea recreational activities, and sports.

The Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the weather and issue advisories or warnings if necessary.