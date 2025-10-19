Athletic

7ASide Football Tournament Held at Universiti Brunei Darussalam

Bandar seri begawan: As part of Universiti Brunei Darussalam’s (UBD) 40th anniversary celebrations, a 7aside football tournament was held at the Sports Complex, UBD, on the afternoon of 19th October. The event was organized by the Student Activity and Development Unit of the Student Affairs Section, with support from the Student Representative Council.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the tournament aimed to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. It also encouraged collaboration through sports and provided a platform for both students and staff to showcase their talents. The event was designed to foster stronger interinstitutional relationships.



The prizes were presented by Doctor Hazri bin Haji Kifle, Vice-Chancellor of UBD. The initiative highlighted the university’s commitment to promoting health and teamwork among its community.

