2023’s Forest Fires: A Year of Unprecedented Global Catastrophe

ANKARA: The world witnessed devastating forest fires in 2023, leading to tragic loss of life, extensive ecological damage, and significant carbon emissions. Anadolu Agency's "Disasters of 2023" series sheds light on the most catastrophic fires of the year. Canada, the United States, and Greece experienced some of the most severe fires, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries, and necessitating the evacuation of thousands.

According to Philippines News Agency, Canadian fires, beginning in May and lasting several months, resulted in approximately 480 megatons of carbon emissions. CAMS also reported a noticeable increase in emissions from fires in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean. Canada faced its largest forest fires in history, with the affected area surpassing 18.5 million hectares, exceeding the total land area of South Korea and Cuba.

The Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta were severely impacted, with British Columbia recording 2,217 fires. Smoke from these fires traveled as far as northeastern United States and Western Europe. In Hawaii, Maui Island's fires claimed 100 lives, marking the deadliest US forest fire in a century. Gov. Josh Green reported damages of around $6 billion, and President Joe Biden declared the area a disaster zone.

Greece experienced its largest forest fire in 20 years in August, claiming 21 lives and burning over 720,000 acres. The fires in central and southern Chile in February, southern Italy in July, and Spain's Canary Islands in August and October, added to the year's grim tally of forest fire disasters.