19 Individuals Complete ASEAN National Trainer Programme in Brunei.



Jerudong: 19 individuals from both the academic and hospitality industry sectors in Brunei Darussalam have successfully completed the intensive Train the Trainers for ASEAN National Trainer in Food Production training programme. The closing ceremony and presentation of certificates for the trainers took place at a hotel in Jerudong on the afternoon of November 30th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the certificates were presented by Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. The 5-day programme was designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of local trainers in food production, allowing them to provide high-quality training to the upcoming generation of tourism professionals.