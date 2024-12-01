General

19 Individuals Complete ASEAN National Trainer Programme in Brunei.

2 days ago


Jerudong: 19 individuals from both the academic and hospitality industry sectors in Brunei Darussalam have successfully completed the intensive Train the Trainers for ASEAN National Trainer in Food Production training programme. The closing ceremony and presentation of certificates for the trainers took place at a hotel in Jerudong on the afternoon of November 30th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the certificates were presented by Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. The 5-day programme was designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of local trainers in food production, allowing them to provide high-quality training to the upcoming generation of tourism professionals.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Brunei Holds Village Head Elections in Brunei Muara and Belait Districts.

2 days ago

Mengalinga 2.0 Charity Project Benefits Local Students.

2 days ago

Veteran Association of Royal Brunei Armed Forces Hosts Service Award 2024 Ceremony.

2 days ago

Hibiscus EP Expands in Brunei with Strategic Dinner Event.

2 days ago
Back to top button