Featuring 5 new apps, 3 new services, and 7 major platform enhancements, Zoho One helps businesses unify systems, data and teams. —————————— —————————— —————————— ———————— Since its release in 2017, over 40,000 organizations have chosen Zoho One as their operating system. During the months of global and economic crises, Zoho One witnessed a 60% y-y customer growth with average number of apps used by businesses rising to 21.

Austin, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today introduced new apps and services in Zoho One, the operating system for business. The new release empowers businesses to solve disjointed data challenges and close communications gaps across silos, so organizations can become more productive, adapt more quickly to changing business conditions, and become poised for growth.

“The experience that employees, customers, partners, and suppliers get when dealing with businesses is typically a reflection of how that business and its systems are structured internally. Today, the majority of systems are disconnected as a result of siloed solutions offered by vendors,” said Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist at Zoho. “Unification of a business requires unification of the underlying systems, which can then provide a truly unified experience, internally and externally, along with unified insights. Zoho One was created with this vision and keeps expanding its unbeatable value with new additions and improvements year over year.”

Zoho One aims to resolve operational, digitization, and retention challenges that businesses encounter. Enhancement categories include:

Unified, Real-time Insights for Critical Business Decisions

Businesses now have stronger real-time, organization-wide analytics, connecting the dots between data previously lost across departments, teams, and accounts. Powered by Zia, Zoho’s AI assistant, and Zoho’s BI and Analytics Platform, Zoho One allows users to predict and provide insights across the organization enabling confident decision-making. New innovations include:

Embedded and Conversational BI: Zoho One now features embedded and conversational analytics enabling decision makers to drill down into their data and glean cross-departmental insights, all through natural language commands using Zia Insights. By providing 1,500+ pre-built analytics reports and dashboards, critical business decisions can be made with greater precision and speed.

Data Preparation: This self-service data preparation and management tool is now available in Zoho One. Whether users are preparing data from third-party apps or other sources, DataPrep, powered by machine learning, can help business users integrate, model, cleanse, transform, enrich, and catalog data, as well as integrate with Analytics or a third party for new-found insights.

Work Graph: Zoho's new back-end service, an industry-first for business software, maps interactions between people, resources, systems and processes by studying signals and their strength across the board to build a business-wide work graph that is specific to each individual within the organization. The result of a work graph will be seen in the day-to-day productivity of users across various apps.

Enterprise Search: Zoho's actionable, organization-wide search, which is powered by Zia, can now understand natural language requests. Natural language powered search will lead to more accurate data discovery across teams and functions.

Scale and Manage Operations More Effectively in Unpredictable Climates

Global health and economic crises have accelerated the need for digital solutions that support varying workplace and business models. Operations have become more complex, making employee data and security a priority. The addition of Mobile Application Management and Zoho Commerce aim to help businesses better manage operations:

Mobile Application Management (MAM): With remote work now persistent, Zoho One now includes enterprise-grade Mobile App Management capabilities. Admins can easily add and manage all of their users’ devices for better insight and control of provisioning, specific app permissions and policies, locking and wiping devices remotely, and more, to support employee mobility and flexibility.

Zoho Commerce: Businesses need to digitize faster than ever. The addition of Zoho Commerce enables retailers to easily build online shops with the tools needed to construct a website, accept orders, track inventory, process payments, manage shipping, market their brand, and analyze data. Zoho Commerce also integrates with third party payment gateways.

Build Strong Employee Experiences, From Anywhere

To help close the distance between employees, employers, and teams, which has widened with remote work, Zoho One delivers solutions that promote stronger collaboration and employee experience to support any mode of work:

Zoho Learn: Organizations now have a learning management tool that enables interactive training programs and assessments with Zoho’s course builder. Online centralization of company information, training programs, and more, gives businesses a better way to nurture employee growth.

Zoho Lens: To facilitate better communication and collaboration in a remote-work environment, Zoho Lens provides remote assistance and guidance to employees through augmented reality (AR) via real-time AR annotation, VoIP and text chat, and more.

To facilitate better communication and collaboration in a remote-work environment, Zoho Lens provides remote assistance and guidance to employees through augmented reality (AR) via real-time AR annotation, VoIP and text chat, and more. TeamInbox: Teams use this shared email inbox to eliminate task duplication and streamline email conversations in one central location.

Org Dictionary: Another industry-first, this new organization-wide service offers a central dictionary for the entire organization. It automatically incorporates the organization's employee name and other sources offering a central, consistent diction across various Zoho applications and users.

Unified and Personalized Experience with Context

Zoho One’s enhanced user experience allows easy customization and personalization of workspaces:

Unified Console, Dashboards, and Smart-Stack UI: Employees are now able to see their apps, services, and dashboards in one view with centralization across calendars, dashboards, navigation, and more.

Customizable Dashboard with Pre-Built Widgets: Widgets encapsulating data across the organization can be aggregated together in a custom dashboard. This provides users visibility across the organization in a single view with the ability to drill down just one click away.

“Being reactive does not work well in the e-commerce and retail business. The decisions we make today will impact our business 18 months from now. We needed a unified, data-driven solution that provides real-time visibility on our customers, distributors, and suppliers, while giving us insight into every aspect of our business,” said Bryan Duggan, Director of Sales Operations, Counter Culture Coffee. “The intuitive and contextual nature of Zoho One allows us to not only be proactive in our growth strategy, but also to understand our customers better. The comprehensive data pulled from the front and back office, alongside our existing third-party apps, have helped us get to know our customers and their expectations, doubling the satisfaction rate each quarter. We look forward to growing Counter Culture Coffee with Zoho One to expand our operations internationally.”

A Deep Ecosystem that Extends and Integrates

Recognizing that businesses value flexibility in choosing apps that serve their specific needs, the Zoho One platform already integrates with 1,000+ third party solutions on Zoho Marketplace and now extends integration with 100+ telephony providers to enable seamless communications between stakeholders. Zoho One also includes a comprehensive platform for developers and business users to create, extend, and integrate. The platform includes newly released no-code tool, Canvas, low-code tool, Zoho Creator, and pro-code platform, Catalyst.

Zoho Pricing: Pricing starts at $37 USD per employee. For comprehensive pricing information, please go to: https://www.zoho.com/one/ pricing/

Zoho Privacy Pledge

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 70 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit https://www.zoho.com/privacy. html

About Zoho

With 50+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world’s most prolific technology companies.

Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 10,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/

