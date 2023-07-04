Zamboanga City to host first-ever ROTC games

This city will be the launching site of the Mindanao leg of the first-ever Philippine Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Games slated on Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. Dr. Cecile Atilano, city sports development officer, said Zamboanga City won the bid for the holding of the Philippine ROTC Games or PRG that will be organized by the Philippine Sports Commission, Commission on Higher Education and Department of National Defense. 'It aims to revitalize the ROTC program through the holding of an annual sports competition featuring duly-enrolled ROTC cadets,' Atilano said in a press briefing Tuesday. She said the PRG aims to encourage the development of sports programs, promote physical education and foster self-discipline, teamwork and excellence. It is also intended to train young athletes for international competitions, as well as to supplement the grassroots program for the youth. Elbert Atilano, national executive director of the Private Schools Athletic Association, said that some 2,500 athletes from various areas in Mindanao will converge in the city for the PRG. The PRG will include seven games which are the 3×3 basketball with the Joaquin Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex (JEMSC) and Pilar College gymnasium as venues; arnis, Agan Coliseum in Tetuan; athletics, JEMSC; boxing, Western Mindanao State University (WMSU) covered court; Other sporting events such as kickboxing will be held at the Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University (ZPPSU) covered court; volleyball women, ZPPSU gymnasium and JEMSC; and, E-sports (online), WMSU gymnasium. Mayor John Dalipe said he was elated that the city was selected to host yet another national sports competition which will help boost the city's economy and tourism. Representatives from the PSC led by Anna Ruiz have conducted an ocular inspection of the facilities for the games and are set to meet with Dalipe to discuss other details for the hosting of the event. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency