Despite the COVID-19 challenges last year, Muslims in the country are still able to fulfil their obligation to pay zakat or tithe smoothly and perfectly through appointed amil or tithe collectors. Now, zakat payments can be made more easily through online introduced by the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB, recently.

The online method of paying tithe provides options or alternatives to the public, especially in the situation where the country is still taking precautionary measures from COVID-19, apart from the existing method, which is through appointed tithe collectors. According to Awang Haji Abdul Aziz bin Haji Akop, Acting Secretary of the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, online payment of tithe provides convenience to Muslims to fulfil their obligations. It is also in line with the prominent digitization method adopted during COVID-19 last year.

The online payment of tithe can be made by using the Quickpay method of Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD or using the E-Zakat DST system. It is open until the 28th of Ramadhan. The public well received the method introduced.

The online payment of tithe according to the fatwa of the state mufti, states that the method is necessary and valid because it meets the procedures set by the Islamic law in of paying tithe. It is up to the public whether they want to use online payment or the existing method through the appointed tithe collectors to fulfil the obligation to pay zakat.

Source: Radio Television Brunei