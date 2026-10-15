Platform brings conversational AI and intelligent matching to frontline workforce operations

Yolara AI Product Visual SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) (“YYForce” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions and integrated facility management services, today announced the commercial launch of Yolara AI, an AI-powered workforce intelligence platform that combines algorithmic matching, automated staffing workflows, digital attendance, and operational analytics for frontline enterprises.

The core platform is available in Singapore through web and mobile interfaces. YYForce is introducing a conversational AI voice agent through phased deployments with selected enterprise clients, extending the platform with natural-language staffing requests and AI-assisted workflow initiation.

Yolara AI is being introduced through YYForce’s existing regional operating network, which includes more than 100,000 verified frontline workers and over 500 enterprise partner locations. These figures describe the Company’s existing network and do not represent the number of active Yolara AI users or locations at launch.

AI Powered Workforce Orchestration

Yolara AI is designed to help businesses coordinate flexible staffing across hospitality, food and beverage, retail, logistics, events, and facilities management. Its workforce orchestration workflow connects enterprise demand with worker skills and availability, using AI-assisted matching to support staffing decisions and digital tools to track shift execution.

By bringing these activities into one platform, YYForce aims to reduce repetitive administration and improve coordination between businesses and workers. Actual staffing outcomes depend on worker availability, qualification requirements, and operating conditions.

Core Capabilities Available at Launch

AI-powered multi-factor matching: Evaluates worker suitability using skills, availability, location, credentials, and previous shift records to support candidate matching for enterprise requirements.

Conversational worker onboarding: Uses conversational interfaces to support worker information collection, availability confirmation, and communication of shift requirements.

Automated scheduling workflows: Connects staffing requirements with eligible shift booking, helping businesses coordinate coverage and workers access suitable opportunities.

Digital attendance and tracking: Uses geofenced check-in and check-out to capture shift attendance data for monitoring and reconciliation.

Talent Graph and workforce intelligence dashboards: Structures worker profiles, qualifications, and shift histories into a searchable talent information base, with dashboards showing staffing coverage, attendance, and workforce cost metrics.

Phased Deployment of the AI Voice Agent

YYForce is deploying Yolara AI’s conversational voice agent in phases with selected enterprise clients in Singapore. The agent is designed to use natural-language processing (NLP), intent recognition, and information extraction to convert spoken staffing requirements into structured digital requests.

For example, a manager could request: “I need five banquet service crew members tomorrow from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Marina Bay.” The agent is designed to extract headcount, role, location, and shift times, request clarification where information is missing, and prepare the request for the platform’s matching workflow.

The phased deployment is intended to assess usability and operational performance before broader rollout. Voice-agent availability will therefore differ from that of the core platform during the initial launch period.

Connecting AI With Real World Workforce Operations

Yolara AI supports YYForce’s strategy of combining workforce operations with applied AI and digital workflow automation. Its existing worker and enterprise relationships provide a base for introducing the platform, gathering operational feedback, and identifying opportunities for future AI model development.

“Frontline staffing has historically suffered from manual friction, fragmented shift communication, and slow fulfillment cycles. With Yolara AI, we are translating applied artificial intelligence into immediate operational leverage—turning spoken manager requests into fulfilled shifts in minutes. This launch marks a foundational milestone in YYForce’s strategy to build a unified, intelligent workforce ecosystem across the region,” said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce.

AI Development and Regional Expansion Roadmap

YYForce plans to evaluate expansion into additional Southeast Asian markets based on customer demand, operational readiness, and local requirements. Planned AI enhancements include machine-learning-based demand forecasting, predictive workforce analytics, and agentic workflows connecting conversational requests with enterprise systems. These capabilities form part of the development roadmap and are separate from the core functions available at launch.

About Yolara AI

Yolara AI is YYForce’s AI-powered workforce intelligence platform for frontline operations. Its core functions combine multi-factor matching, conversational onboarding, automated scheduling workflows, digital attendance, Talent Graph information, and operational analytics. A conversational AI voice agent for natural-language staffing requests is being introduced through phased enterprise deployments.

About YYFORCE

YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) is an AI-enabled workforce management and integrated facility management provider headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. Through its workforce technology and IFM businesses, YYForce provides workforce deployment, management and facility services solutions across multiple service industries.

The Company operates two distinct workforce technology platforms: YY Circle, which supports workforce deployment and management across hospitality, food and beverage, retail and other service industries; and Yolara AI, an AI-powered workforce intelligence platform that provides intelligent workforce matching, automated scheduling, digital attendance and operational analytics for frontline enterprises. Within its IFM operations, YYForce combines frontline facility services with technology solutions designed to improve workforce productivity and operational efficiency.

YYForce’s long-term strategy is centered on building an integrated future workforce ecosystem in which human workers, intelligent software, automation and robotics increasingly work together to deliver services more efficiently.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events, which the Company derives from the information currently available to it. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Statements regarding expected performance, adoption and benefits of the Yolara AI platform; the phased deployment and any broader rollout of the conversational AI voice agent; planned AI enhancements, including machine-learning-based demand forecasting, predictive workforce analytics and agentic workflows; potential expansion into additional Southeast Asian markets are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations, including the introduction of new products and services, the performance, accuracy and reliability of the Company’s AI models and voice agent; the Company’s ability to successfully complete the phased deployment and achieve client adoption of Yolara AI; the Company’s reliance on third-party technology providers; data privacy, cybersecurity and AI-related laws and regulations, including those governing location and voice data; expected changes in the Company’s revenues, costs and expenditures, anticipated customer growth, and demand for and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; and industry, market and regulatory conditions, including competition, government policies and regulations affecting the Company’s industry, and other factors that may affect the Company’s financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. Readers should also consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. YYForce undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer

YYForce Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Piacente Financial Communications

[email protected]

Yolara AI Product Visual

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