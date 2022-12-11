​The Sultan Sharif Ali Mosque’s Syababul Iman Group organised the 7th Youth Protection Forum Series titled Mental Health: Journey Towards Healing. Held on 11th December afternoon, in conjunction with the Day of Action Campaign, it aimed to raise the public’s awareness on mental health.

The Forum stressed on the best ways and tips to help and control mental health disturbances in physical, emotional and spiritual aspects. Among those present were members of the Syababul Iman group, Sultan Sharif Ali Mosque Takmir Committee, volunteersa and the public. The forum was held at Sultan Sharif Ali Mosque in Kampung Sengkurong.

Source: Radio Television Brunei