The 3K Youth Project – Leadership, Community and Entrepreneurship needs constant guidance in order to develop the field of entrepreneurship. Yesterday morning, the Village Consultative Council Youth Group in Tutong District held an Exhibition to promote the project at the Pasarneka and Tamu Tutong Complex area.

The programme which aimed to promote the Youth Project is held intensively in 3 phases namely Guidance, Assistance and Success which are hoped to make entrepreneurs be independent and able to generate income continuously. Present was Awang Salminan bin Haji Burut, Permanent Secretary for Municipal and District at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei