Youths play an important role in actively and collaboratively contributing to religion, race and country. The matter was stated during a talk of Youth Munajat Programme and the recitation of Surah Al-Kahfi held virtually. The program organised by the Youth and Sports Department, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports with collaboration Mosque Affairs Department, Islamic Da’wah Center and Mosque Youths with involvement of Organisations and Youth Movements.

The Reading of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The programme continued with a talk entitled ‘Ketabahan dan Kesabaran Junjungan Besar Nabi Muhammad S.A.W’.

The programme was organised with the Impak Group, Tutong Youth Centre. Among others, its aimed to enable youths to gather virtually in religious activities in the new norm. Also participated, Members of The Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei