19 youths representing youth movements and associations in the four districts received certificates of the Youth Movement Leadership Course. The 4-day course ended yesterday afternoon with the presentation of certificates which took place at the Outward Bound, Brunei Darussalam.

The certificates were presented by Dayang Mariam binti Ulat, Acting Director of Youth and Sports. The course aims to enhance the existing identity and leadership abilities in the youth to create sustainable youth movements and further highlight the leadership potential of the youth. It is also an initiative of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports in strengthening and caring as well as providing guidance towards the development and excellence of youth institutions.

Source: Radio Television Brunei