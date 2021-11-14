Several series of virtual talks are lined up for the Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen’s Day, held every Saturday throughout November. Yesterday morning’s seminar which carried the theme” Penglibatan Belia Dalam Bidang Pertanian” or Youth Involvement in Agriculture, portrays youths as a generation who plays a significant role in venturing into, upgrading and developing an economic-scale agricultural industry as well as agency involvement, towards producing skilled and viable youths.

The seminar among others shared on careers in agriculture and non-dependence on employment in the civil service, as well as on institutions in producing skilled, job-ready youths and agropreneurs in agriculture by successful youth farmers. Such a talk is hoped to act as an effective platform for farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen as well as policymakers, academics and the private sector in further strengthening cooperation and ideas to together contribute towards efforts to increase production and strengthen food security in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei