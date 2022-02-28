In his deliberations, the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism was also proud of the increasing number of new and young entrepreneurs in the agriculture and fisheries industries.

Yang Berhormat said that through initiatives carried out to-date, several youth entrepreneurs are active in agriculture and fisheries. For example, the agriculture pilot project programme, out of the one hundred and 4 entrepreneurs still active, 39 of them are youths. Meanwhile, under the business expansion project, from 49 operators provided with additional land to expand their business activities, 19 of them are youths. Through the 6 sessions of ‘youth exposure to agriculture’ programme offered by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism since 2018, 98 youths have taken part in the programme which covers basic agricultural courses and visits to a number of successful youth operated farms.

Source: Radio Television Brunei