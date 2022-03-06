Youths need to be given exposure in appreciating the meaning of independence and loyal deeds as well contributions of the senior citizens who fought for the country's independence. This was among the matters stressed upon in the Forum with Youths in conjunction with the 38th Brunei Darussalam National Day Celebration held virtually yesterday morning.

Joining the forum was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Doctor Muhammad Hadi Muhammad Melayong, the President of the Brunei History Association, PESEBAR in the forum touched on the need for youths to strengthen their self-esteem and do not disengage from life values based on the Malay Islamic Monarchy and Zikir Nation as a source of life success in the world and hereafter. Also taking part was Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash'ari, member of the Legislative Council. With the theme, 'Menghargai Kemerdekaan Negara' or Appreciating the Country's Independence, the forum was jointly organised by PESEBAR and the Brunei Youth Council, MBB with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei