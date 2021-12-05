The Youth Exchange Programme between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Korea 2021 ended yesterday with a virtual closing ceremony from Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium. The programme is organized by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Department of Youth and Sports; and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, Seoul, Korea and the Korea Youth Work Agency, involving 20 participants from both countries comprising youths between 16 to 24 years old.

Dayang Mariam binti Ulat, Acting Director of Youth and Sports said the knowledge and experience as well as the friendship between the programme participants was invaluable as an encouragement for the youth to understand different cultures. Themed ‘Digital Life: The New Norms For Future’, the topic discussed on Digital Literacy and Future Assignments apart from sharing the impact of COVID-19 in daily life.

Source: Radio Television Brunei