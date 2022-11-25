​Increasing knowledge and understanding on the importance of practicing a healthy lifestyle while educating life skills so as not to be influenced by risky things and free sexual behaviour, is one of the objectives of the A.C.E Youth Camp held until this Sunday, 27th November.

The camp is organized by the Health Promotion Centre, Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Department of Schools, Ministry of Education and the Brunei Darussalam AIDS Council. Over 30 students from selected secondary schools nationwide participated in the camp. The camp targets students from Head of Students and Peer Mentoring.

Source: Radio Television Brunei