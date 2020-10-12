​The Youth Business Talk Programme is a programme that mentors the youth and instil leadership, entrepreneurship and independence so that they can contribute to the country’s development and the future. 50 participants took part in the programme which was held yesterday afternoon at the Community Development Centre in Kampung Bolkiah.

In attendance were Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Putera Maharaja Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Ghani bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Dewa Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Rahim, and Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, Members of the Legislative Council. The programme was enlivened with a motivational talk delivered by an invited speaker, Dato Paduka Haji Jemat bin Ampal. At the talk, he encouraged the youth to take any available opportunity in entrepreneurship. The programme was organised together with the Programme Participant Alumni and BIG BWN.

