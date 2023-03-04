Youth as the Next Generation

The importance of preparing the youth with direction, Bangar Town Tourism Development Plan and XXX were among the matters underlined by District Representatives in their motion of vote of thanks.

Yang Berhormat Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Hamdan said continuous efforts to prepare the ecosystem is also vital as youths as the next generation in developing the nation in all sectors.

Role of MSME in Spurring Economy

Meanwhile, Yang Berhormat Awang Salleh bin Haji Othman underlined that encouraging existing enterprises to continue to develop is significant to balance the dependence on imported products, by targeting production of local products.

Address Natural Disasters

Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Mohamad Danial ALIAS Tekpin bin Ya'akub expressed hope that natural disasters especially at risky areas in Tutong District can be reduced and dealt with more strategically.

Development Stimulus Package Attracts Investors

Yang Berhormat Awang Mohammad bin Abdullah ALIAS Lim Swee Ann said the implementation of public private partnership needs to be continued by targeting medium and large-scaled projects specifically in Belait District by offering development stimulus package that can attract investors.

Bangar Town Tourism Development Plan

Yang Berhormat Haji Awang Sulaiman bin Haji Nasir stated that it is important to plan an effective Bangar Town Tourism Development Plan, by taking into account the provision of more tourist friendly public facilities.

National Retirement Scheme

Yang Berhormat Awang Amran bin Haji Maidin said the new retirement scheme will produce a united and happy community. The scheme would also attract jobseekers to work in any sector.

Continuous Information on TAP

Yang Berhormat Haji Daud bin Jihan said accurate information should conveyed continuously through briefings, radio or television promos as well as social media.

Benefit from Formation of ASEA Climate Change Centre

Meanwhile Yang Berhormat Zainol bin Mohamed believed all parties involved will gain knowledge transfer on climate change and related matters from foreign experts.

Reduce Dependency on Imported Products

Yang Berhormat Lawi bin Haji Lamat also highlighted a systematic agriculture sector which includes rice, vegetable and livestock farming would facilitate the country's aspiration to increase national revenue.

Be Open-Minded in Discussions

Yang Berhormat Ali bin Tanjung said there should be unity and open-mindedness in thinking of and implementing appropriate ways. It is hoped everything would be discussed in a positive way.

Source: Radio Television Brunei