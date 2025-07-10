You-C1000 Basketball Cup Sees Victories for PROPEL and Easyway



Gadong: The You-C1000 Basketball Cup continued with two matches at the Batu Besurat Basketball Court. In these matches, PROPEL and Easyway secured victories over their opponents.

According to Radio Television Brunei, PROPEL achieved a decisive win against V. United with a score of 107-35. In another match, Easyway defeated Jedstar 102-54. The tournament is set to continue with a match between LinkTech and Minimau in the women’s category on the night of July 11.